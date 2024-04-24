Prime Minister Instructs Full Support To Independent Election Commission

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 24 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh has instructed all ministries and government agencies to extend full support to the Independent Election Commission ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.These elections were mandated by King Abdullah II, emphasizing the Commission's independence in administering the electoral process.During a Cabinet session on Wednesday, the Prime Minister reiterated that His Majesty's royal decree to conduct parliamentary elections coincided with a visit earlier today to the Independent Electoral Commission, during which he directed the Commission to ensure the electoral process maintains high standards of integrity, efficiency, and effectiveness.The Prime Minister urged the government to provide all necessary support to the Commission in managing the electoral process effectively.Khasawneh emphasized the exclusive authority of the Independent Election Commission in managing the electoral process within its constitutional mandate.He underscored the importance of extending all support and resources to the Commission, in line with the royal directives and the government's duty to facilitate the electoral process while ensuring the Commission's impartiality and independence.Highlighting the significance of the upcoming parliamentary elections, Khasawneh positioned them as a pivotal step in Jordan's comprehensive modernization project, aligned with His Majesty's vision for the nation's political, economic, and administrative advancement.He emphasized the government's commitment to empowering youth and women, fostering programmatic political parties, and addressing the nation's socio-economic priorities.Khasawneh articulated the aspiration for the elections to serve as a beacon of progress within the broader modernization agenda, particularly in the political domain.The Prime Minister underscored the need for concerted efforts to achieve the goals of the comprehensive modernization program, particularly in economic revitalization. He emphasized the importance of maintaining stability and focus in pursuing economic growth, job creation, and improving living standards.Khasawneh reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to regional stability and emphasized the nation's resilience amidst regional challenges. He stressed the importance of conveying Jordan's message of strength, cohesion, and security, under the wise leadership of His Majesty and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.He emphasized the importance of modernizing the public sector as part of the broader modernization roadmap envisioned by His Majesty. Khasawneh highlighted the government's dedication to advancing the nation's prosperity and achieving His Majesty's vision for a prosperous second centenary.Khasawneh reiterated the government's pride in its role and responsibility in driving forward the comprehensive modernization agenda, underlining the interconnectedness of modernization efforts and the government's commitment to laying a solid foundation for the nation's future advancement over the next decade.