Palestinian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Jamaica's Palestinian State Recognition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Jamaica's decision to recognize the State of Palestine and join the international endeavor to implement the two-state solution and uphold respect for the right of the Palestinian people to live in freedom and dignity in their independent state.

The ministry also appreciated the statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, Kamina Johnson Smith, where she called on all states to opt for diplomatic solutions rather than military options, calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and intensifying the provision of humanitarian aid to the strip.

The Palestinian ministry of foreign affairs called on all states to follow suit and recognize the State of Palestine for the rules-based international order to regain its credibility.