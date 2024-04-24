Minor Fire Contained On Gewan Island

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC) announced that a fire incident on Gewan Island was successfully contained on Wednesday morning.

This came in response to a viral video circulating on social media, which showed smoke rising from Gewan Island. UDC on its social media account said,“A minor fire incident was reported on Gewan Island during contractor operations. The Civil Defense immediately contained the fire with no notable injuries.”

Concurrently, the Civil Defense of the Ministry of Interior reported on social media that a fire in a building under construction in the Lusail area was controlled without any casualties.