Tajikistan expresses interest in investing in Iran’s strategic Chabahar port

(MENAFN) Tajikistan's Deputy Transport Minister expressed keen interest in exploring investment opportunities at Iran's Chabahar Port, particularly in the realm of logistics, during a meeting with Iran's Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development. Shayesta Moradzadeh underscored the importance of bolstering bilateral trade and economic ties between Tehran and Dushanbe, citing the positive trajectory witnessed in recent years. She also highlighted the shared historical and cultural heritage between Iran and Tajikistan as a solid foundation for strengthening economic cooperation.



In response, the Head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reaffirmed the Iranian government's commitment to fostering trade and economic collaboration, especially with neighboring countries and Persian-speaking states. Emphasizing Iran's strategic focus on enhancing transit and transport partnerships with its neighbors, he underscored the significant potential for Chabahar Port's future growth. He noted that the port currently serves as a crucial hub for liner vessels from India and China, offering direct access to global markets.



Deputy Minister Safaei extended a warm welcome to Tajikistan's private sector companies, encouraging their participation in investment ventures at Chabahar Port. He highlighted plans to facilitate transit for Tajik goods through Chabahar Port via the construction of a dedicated logistics compound, positioning the port as a pivotal gateway for regional trade. This collaborative effort underscores the mutual benefits of economic cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, paving the way for expanded trade opportunities and strengthened bilateral relations in the years ahead.

