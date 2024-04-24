Kuwait Affirms Importance Of Group Work In Facing Common Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait affirmed on Wednesday the importance of group work in facing common challenges especially in light of recent armed conflicts and humanitarian crises.

This came in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace.

"Kuwait appreciates the role of international organizations and groups, especially the United Nations, in leading the international movement to confront the unprecedented challenges that affect everyone, including international relief and humanitarian work to alleviate the suffering of peoples due to armed conflicts and natural disasters," said the statement.

"Kuwait renews its firm commitment to the principle of multilateralism and diplomacy as basic tools for maintaining international peace and security, calling on all countries to cooperate closely with the United Nations and other organizations and groups to adhere to the principles of multilateralism in order to achieve a more peaceful and prosperous world for all," it added. (end)

