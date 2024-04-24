(MENAFN) The chief of Israel’s army intelligence organization, Major General Aharon Haliva, has resigned due to the failure of his sector to stop the October 7 Hamas assault, the Jewish colony`s army declared on Monday. Haliva’s notice is anticipated to be the first of many amid Israel’s top military brass after the fatal attack in 2023, which witnessed Palestinian armies break through border defenses in Gaza, murdering more than 1,100 humans on Israeli area as well as taking nearly 250 captives. The Jewish colony has since fired a persistent attack on Gaza, pledging to wipe out Hamas.



“The intelligence directorate under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with. I carry that black day with me ever since, day after day, night after night. I will carry the horrible pain of the war with me forever,” Haliva stated in his quitting notice. After the October 7 assault, Haliva repeatedly recognized his blame in failing to stop the attack, as did a number of other top Israeli army representatives. His quitting was met with consent from Israeli antagonism chief Yair Lapid, who branded 0it “justified and dignified.” He additionally stated that it would be “appropriate” for Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to similarly quit. The Israeli president has till now rejected to accept direct accountability for permitting the assault to unfold also has not indicated any plan to voluntarily quit due to the failure.

