American Sanete Republican chief puts blame on Tucker Carlson over postponing Ukraine money

(MENAFN) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has pointed to Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a factor in delaying the approval of a new multibillion-dollar aid package to Ukraine. McConnell suggested that Carlson's interview, along with former President Donald Trump's mixed views on Ukraine aid, contributed to confusion among Republicans regarding the allocation of taxpayer funds to support Kiev against Moscow.



During a press briefing, McConnell expressed his belief that Carlson's interview with Putin played a role in convincing many rank-and-file Republicans that providing aid to Ukraine was a mistake. He argued that Carlson's interview shifted the narrative and led to doubts among Republicans about the necessity of supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.



McConnell also mentioned Trump's ambivalent stance on Ukraine aid, stating that the former president's mixed views further added to the confusion within the Republican Party. He suggested that Trump's reluctance to take a clear stance on the issue prolonged the process of reaching a consensus on providing assistance to Ukraine.



The interview in question took place in February, marking the first time a Western reporter had interviewed Putin since the conflict with Ukraine began. During the interview, Carlson and Putin discussed various topics, including the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine and Russia's standoff with NATO.

MENAFN24042024000045015687ID1108132606