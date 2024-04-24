Delhi Police Use Fire Brigade Crane To Bring Down TN Farmers From Mobile Tower

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Delhi Police on Wednesday used a fire brigade crane to bring down two farmers from Tamil Nadu who had climbed a mobile tower while protesting at Jantar Mantar.

The farmers had gathered at Jantar Mantar to voice their grievances against the Centre, highlighting concerns regarding crop prices and the interlinking of rivers.

“Around 50 people have come for the interlinking of rivers. Two tried to climb but were brought to the ground. Now the protesters are leaving,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) D.K. Mahla.

Farmers' demands include the doubling of their income from farm produce, Rs 5,000 as a pension for farmers, personal insurance coverage, and the interlinking of all rivers across India.

A farmer said that over 100 farmers have arrived here since Tuesday to press their demands. "If demands are not met we will continue to protest and even contest in Varanasi," said the farmer.