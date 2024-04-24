Varun Dhawan Ate ‘Very Little' Of His B’Day Cake; It Happened At The Beginning Of New Movie

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Varun Dhawan turned 37 on Wednesday, and he shared a glimpse on social media of what his birthday was like.

Varun took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures featuring him, his mother Karuna, his wife Natasha, niece and his dog Joey.

“Growing, learning and yet trying to stay the same. Thank you all for the wonderful wishes. P.S. I ate very lil bit of the cake since I start a new movie very soon so very excited about that,” Varun captioned the image.

Varun did not share any details about what he is going to start shooting for or who the film is directed by.

However, on the silver screen, Varun will next be seen in 'Baby John', which will release on May 31. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran, the film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, who is making her silver screen debut.

The action entertainer also has Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav. 'Baby John' is an S. Thaman musical.

Jio Studios Presents, 'Baby John' in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios Production, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande