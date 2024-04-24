Iran’s oil ministry signs cooperative MoU with Atomic Energy Organization

(MENAFN) On Monday, April 22, Iran's Oil Ministry and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at enhancing cooperation across various domains, notably in technology. The agreement outlines a collaborative framework encompassing a wide array of objectives, including advancing the general policies of the Islamic establishment, promoting the principles of the resistance economy, addressing mutual needs, and augmenting the technological capabilities of the nation.



The comprehensive 10-article memorandum encompasses key areas of collaboration, such as joint research endeavors and the implementation of innovative nuclear technologies, particularly the application of radiation in sectors crucial to Iran's economy, such as oil, gas, refining, and petrochemicals. Furthermore, the MOU underscores the facilitation of service provision and product delivery to support the growth and development of these sectors.



The signing ceremony was attended by notable representatives, including Mohammad Ghannadi Maraghe, the Deputy for Strategic Planning and Supervision at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and Vahidreza Zeidifar, the Deputy Minister of Petroleum for Engineering and Research, who represented the Petroleum Ministry. Their signatures formalized the commitment of both entities to collaborate closely in advancing technological innovation and addressing shared challenges.



In addition to the MOU, the two parties agreed to establish a strategic committee comprising representatives from both sides. This committee will be tasked with expediting the implementation of the MOU's provisions and undertaking necessary measures to ensure its effective enforcement. Through the establishment of this committee, Iran aims to streamline the collaborative process, foster synergies between the Oil Ministry and AEOI, and accelerate progress in key technological initiatives outlined in the agreement.

