Thandiwe Newton Joins Cast Of Jenna Ortega-Led Streaming Hit ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) Actress Thandiwe Newton is the latest addition to the cast of the second season of the Netflix series 'Wednesday'.

Exact character details are being kept under wraps. She is the latest new cast member to be revealed, as it was previously reported that Steve Buscemi will also appear in Season 2, reports variety.

Newton has held a number of TV roles in her career, perhaps most notably starring in series 'Westworld'. She received three Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a drama for that show, winning the award in 2018.

Her other TV credits include 'The Slap', 'Big Mouth', 'Human Resources', and 'Rogue'. Among films, Newton is known for starring in features such as 'Crash', 'Beloved', 'The Pursuit of Happyness', and 'W'.

Not much is known about the second season of the show, however, it will have Jenna Ortega returning as the titular Addams Family daughter going through her teenage years. The first season ended with Wednesday successfully solving a series of grisly murders while also thwarting an attempt to destroy Nevermore Academy and its students.

The show first streamed in 2022 and became a hit on the streaming giant. It ranks as one of the most-watched shows the streamer has ever released and was nominated for 12 Emmys, winning four.