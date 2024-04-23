Techmediabreaks SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (SUIC) Featured In Bell2bell Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC) , a provider of research and development, venture financing and investment for private and public companies, was featured in the latest episode of the

to provide an overview of the company and its business model.

to provide an overview of the company and its business model.“SUIC Worldwide Holdings targets opportunities to enhance and streamline existing supply chain and financial processes. SUIC is the majority and U.S. operating shareholder of Beneway Holdings Group, which is planning to file an S-1 for an IPO this year. Through its I.Hart Group subsidiary, Beneway operates 150 global chain and franchise locations of a variety of brands, and it is planning to replicate this unique brand model in the U.S.,” Wang said in the interview.“Our clients include top e-commerce companies, global listing companies and global hotel chains, among others. Our products export to the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and countries throughout Southeast Asia.”

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd

SUIC Worldwide Holdings provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the internet of things (“IoT”), cloud computing, mobile payment, big data, blockchain, and artificial intelligence to enhance and streamline existing processes and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from the company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. For more information, visit the company's website at

