Miningnewsbreaks FE Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89) Drills 1.05% Li2o Over 8.75 Meters At Augustus Lithium Property

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FE Battery Metals (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89) today announced results of drill holes LC23-88 from the 2023 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. According to the announcement, drill hole LC23-88 intersected three spodumene-bearing lithium pegmatites of variable widths and grades, including one intercept of 1.05% lithium oxide (“Li2O”) over 8.75 metres (“m”) at 90.25 m drilled depth. In addition, there are anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (“Be”), cesium (“Cs”), niobium (“Nb”), tantalum (“Ta”) and rubidium (“Rb”). Among the highlights, the company reported that the top, no. 1 pegmatite intersected 1.18% Li2O over 3 metres at 43.6 m drilled depth. Anomalous values of other rare metals in this section showed an average of 161 parts per million (“ppm”) Be, 66.63 ppm Cs, 50.47 ppm Nb, 221.73 ppm Rb and 99.29 ppm Ta. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and delivered to Activation Laboratories (“ACTLABS”), an independent commercial, accredited ISO-certified laboratory, for sample preparation and analyses using laboratory code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (“Na2O2”).

About FE Battery Metals Corp.

FE Battery Metals is focused on identifying, exploring and advancing early-stage lithium pegmatite projects in Canada. The company's primary efforts have been on exploration projects located in Quebec, with its flagship property being the Augustus Lithium Property. Augustus is located in the immediate vicinity of Val d'Or Quebec where several historical prospects and a previously active lithium mine is located within a 10km radius from the property. North American Lithium mine (“NAL”) and the Authier Project are two notable projects in the area that highlight the potential of the Augustus Lithium Property.

