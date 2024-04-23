ARMA Identifies Seller Of Medvedchuk's Yacht

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commission for the Competitive Selection of Legal Entities for the Sale of Seized Assets has selected Troostwijk Auctions as the seller of the Royal Romance yacht.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the commission made the decision during a meeting on April 23, 2024.

"According to the results of the commission's meeting, Troostwijk Auctions from the Netherlands was determined as the winner of the tender of legal entities that sell seized assets to organize the sale of the seized asset at electronic auctions and take the measures necessary to sell the asset - the property of a non-resident legal entity Lanelia Holdings Ltd. namely the yacht Royal Romance, built in 2015, international maritime organization number 1012268," said Grigol Katamadze, Deputy Head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) for European Integration, Chairman of the Commission.

Within five business days, ARMA must receive a proposal from Troostwijk Auctions to conclude the relevant agreement.

In case of failure to conclude an agreement with the winner of the tender, refusal to provide services under the agreement, or if the winner of the tender does not start the sale within the period established by the agreement on the provision of services for the organization of the sale of property, the second-place bidder in the tender, Boathouse Auctions (USA), may become the seller of Royal Romance.

In total, three bidders submitted applications to participate in the tender. One of them, Asset Reality Limited (USA), was not admitted to the tender due to non-compliance with the procedure and submission of an incomplete package of documents.

Troostwijk Auctions was established in 2015. It specializes in the sale of yachts and other equipment and has five representative offices around the world. The global geographical coverage is 175 countries. Troostwijk Auctions annually puts up about 120 million lots.

As reported, Croatian law enforcement officers have arrested the yacht of Viktor Medvedchuk, a member of the Opposition Platform – For Life (OPFL) faction. The arrest was made in accordance with the European Union sanctions imposed on politicians and officials associated with the Kremlin.

Photo: V. KARUZA, Novi list