Elderly Woman Killed By Russian Shelling In Kherson Regjon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrainian woman, 82, died as a result of a Russian strike that targeted the village of Kozatske in Kherson region.

That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , head of the regional military administration, who broke the news via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Russian troops killed a resident of Kozatske," the statement reads.

As noted, on April 23, the said village yet again came under Russian fire. An 82-year-old local woman suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the strike.

Prokudin expressed his condolences to the victim's family.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian drones attacked the town of Beryslav leaving a man, 63, wounded. The enemy also shelled the village of Novokayiry, injuring a local man, 67.