Karnataka & Gujarat Lead Jharkhand, Bihar Lag In Clean Energy Transition: Reports

However, states such as Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh are urged to intensify their efforts to catch up, according to a joint report released by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and clean energy think tank Ember.

The report underscores Karnataka and Gujarat's strong performance across various dimensions of clean energy adoption, highlighting their successful integration of renewable energy into their power sectors.

Conversely, states like Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh are identified as needing improvement.

Although these states are in the early stages of their transition, the focus must now shift towards ramping up renewable energy deployment, enhancing short-term market participation, and bolstering distribution companies.

This assessment coincides with a period of intense heat waves affecting parts of India, prompting the Ministry of Power to prepare for a projected peak power demand of 260 gigawatts.

The soaring temperatures underscore the importance of transitioning to clean energy sources, such as solar power.

However, this transition requires proactive measures and preparedness from states to effectively harness clean electricity sources.

