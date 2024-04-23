Andhra Pradesh Wedding SHOCKER: 'Kidnappers' Drag Bride Away, Attack Guests With Chilli Powder (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chaotic scenes recently erupted during a wedding ceremony in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district when the bride's family tried to forcefully take her away from the venue, resorting to the use of chilli powder to deter those attempting to intervene. Caught on camera, the incident unfolded as Sneha, the bride, was forcibly dragged away by her mother, brother, and cousins, while she struggled and fought back unsuccessfully.

In Kadiam area, Sneha and Battina Venkatanandu celebrated their wedding, but their joy turned to chaos when Sneha's family barged into the venue, assaulting guests and attempting to abduct her.

Fortunately, the groom, his family, and friends intervened, thwarting the kidnapping attempt. However, one of the groom's friends sustained severe injuries in the process.

Sneha's family now faces a range of criminal charges, including assault, attempted kidnapping, and gold theft. The motive behind their opposition to the wedding remains unclear.

Kadiam Circle Inspector B Thulasidhar revealed that Veerababu's family has filed criminal charges against Sneha's family.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident to uncover further details.



