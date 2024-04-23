Aamir Khan launches ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ from Rajkummar Rao's "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" at a grand event in Mumbai

(MENAFN- Sterling Global ) The second song from ‘Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ - ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ was launched in a grand and unique way in Mumbai. The song was performed live by a visually impaired band to a standing ovation, in the presence of the OG star of the song Aamir Khan along with the incredible cast Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, director Tushar Hiranandani, music maestro Udit Narayan, and producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.



Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Udit Narayan joined the live chorus as well creating a truly heartwarming moment. This live performance from the band and stars was lauded and cheered for by the crowd and left everyone very impressed.



The band also performed another iconic song of Aamir Khan Ae Mere Humsafar.



Papa Kehte Hai 2.0 is sung by Udit Narayan, music has been recreated by Aditya Dev, while the original music is given by Anand Milind. The lyrics of the song are written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.



Official Synopsis:

In a world with odds stacked against him in every step of the way, Srikanth (Rajkummar Rao) defies norms, blazing a trail from rural India to becoming the first visually impaired student at MIT. As he builds Bollant Industries, his success brings challenges for which he would not only chase personal dreams but safeguard a shared future for the ones just like him. This is the tale of an entrepreneur`s triumph and sacrifice, both which he welcomed with open arms and a smile.



Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, ‘Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.





MENAFN23042024005372011978ID1108128314