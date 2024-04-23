Amir Arrives In Nepal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kathmandu: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived Tuesday in Kathmandu on a state visit to friendly Nepal within a tour that included the Republic of the Philippines and the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport by HE President of Nepal Ram Chandra Poudel.

HH the Amir was also welcomed by HE Vice-President Ram Sahaya Yadav, HE Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, HE Speaker of the House of Representatives Devraj Ghimire, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Shrestha, HE Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nepal Mishaal bin Mohammad Al Ansari, HE Ambassador of Nepal to the State of Qatar Dr. Naresh Bikram Dhakal, a number of senior officials in the Government of Nepal, and members of Qatar's Embassy.

HH the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival, during which 21 artillery shots were fired to welcome His Highness.

HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.