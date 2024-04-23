Electric Meter Installation, Solar Heater Projects See Progress In Q1 Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 23 (Petra) - The installation rate of intelligent electric meters has reached 39 percent since 2022, nearing the target of 72 percent set for 2024, as per the latest update on the Economic Modernization Vision's progress in the first quarter of 2024.Seven industrial facilities have conducted energy audits from 2023 to the end of the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, 54 industrial facilities have been approved to partake in the energy efficiency program for factories.The electronic platform for the solar heater installation project received inquiries from 731 citizens regarding support comprehensiveness. Moreover, 844 financing approvals have been granted for the installation of solar heaters, with 836 systems installed for needy families.