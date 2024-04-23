3 Held For Drug Trafficking In J&K's Kupwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 23 (IANS) Three persons were held in J&K's Kupwara district on Tuesday for drug trafficking, police said.
Police said that three were held under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988.
"They have been detained under the PIT NDPS Act for their deep involvement in drug-related activities. The involvement of these persons was established in multiple instances. The three are Shabir Ahmad Hajam, Azad Ahmad Khan, and Waseem Ahmad Shah," an official said, adding all three have been lodged at Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.
Police added that it is committed to making Kupwara a drug-free district.
