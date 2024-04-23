North Korean leader oversees nuclear counterattack drills amid rising tensions

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly oversaw a military exercise simulating a "nuclear counterattack," as announced by North Korea's state news agency on Tuesday. This development follows closely on the heels of a series of missile tests conducted by Pyongyang since the beginning of the year, with the latest test involving the launch of short-range ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, observed by the South Korean army just the day before.



According to the official news agency, the exercise occurred on Monday and involved the participation of "very large missile launcher units." Kim Jong-un praised the "power and accuracy" of the missiles, which successfully struck a target on an island located 352 kilometers away. The agency elaborated that Kim supervised the joint tactical training aimed at simulating a nuclear counterattack, demonstrating North Korea's readiness to respond to perceived threats.



The report emphasized that the missiles used in the drill were equipped with imitation nuclear warheads, further underlining the gravity of the exercise. Kim expressed his satisfaction with the successful execution of the maneuvers, as quoted by the agency.



The South Korean military confirmed the launch of the North Korean missiles, which were reportedly launched from the Pyongyang region and traveled approximately 300 kilometers before landing in the waters east of the Korean Peninsula. Describing the test as a "blatant provocation," South Korea condemned the action, while Japan also confirmed monitoring the missile launch.



The escalation of military activities in the region underscores the ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and the broader implications for regional security. The latest developments raise concerns about the potential for further provocations and highlight the urgency of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and promote peace and stability in the region.

