Azerbaijan's Economy Demonstrates Sustainable Growth Even In Period Of Crisis, Says President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan's economy is actually a self-sufficient economy andit demonstrates sustainable growth even in the period of crisis,”said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forumthemed“COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADAUniversity, Azernews reports.
“We have very low foreign debt, which is now even below 8% ofour GDP,” the head of state underlined.
