President: Azerbaijan Has Close Partnership Relationship With All EU-Member Countries Except Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “It's true that we have been invited to participate in some ofthe events of the Eurasian Economic Union at the level of Presidentand at the level of Prime Minister,” said President Ilham Aliyev ashe addressed the international forum themed“COP29 and Green Visionfor Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University, Azernews reports.

“I participated once as a guest of honor. Actually, with all thecountries that are members of the Eurasian Union except Armenia,Azerbaijan has a very close partnership relationship,” the head ofstate emphasized.