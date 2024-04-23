Blinken intends on cautioning China against aiding Russia in Ukraine war

(MENAFN) United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to deliver a stern message to Chinese officials during his upcoming visit to Beijing regarding China's assistance to Russia's defense industry amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Blinken intends to express deep concerns over China's export of materials with potential military applications to Russia, signaling potential consequences for such actions.



The focus of Blinken's warning encompasses China's export of various goods, including machine tools, microelectronics, and optics, which could contribute to the production of weapons. This move follows a similar cautionary note issued by United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her recent visit to China. The concern centers on the bolstering of Russia's defense capabilities, which poses not only a direct threat in the context of the Ukraine conflict but also broader implications for European security.



A spokesperson from the United States State Department underscored the gravity of the situation, highlighting the significant impact of China's support on Russia's defense industrial base. Expressing deep-seated worries, the spokesperson emphasized the need for China to curtail its assistance to Russia in this regard, underscoring the potential repercussions on regional stability and international security.



Furthermore, the State Department reiterated its commitment to taking decisive action to safeguard United States national interests, including imposing measures against entities involved in supporting Russia's defense industry. The spokesperson emphasized the readiness to undertake further steps, if necessary, to deter China from exacerbating the situation in Ukraine and threatening European security.



Blinken's forthcoming discussions with Chinese officials underscore the heightened tensions and complexities in the geopolitical landscape, particularly concerning the Ukraine conflict and the involvement of major global powers. As the United States seeks to address the multifaceted challenges posed by Russia's actions and its allies, the engagement with China underscores the importance of diplomatic efforts in mitigating potential escalations and promoting stability in the region.

