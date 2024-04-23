Is Allu Arjun Campaigning For Congress? Pushpa Star Falls Victim To Deepfake Video; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the Lok Sabha elections begin, the number of deepfake films featuring celebrities on social media platforms

steadily

grows. Every day, photos and videos of some prominent celebrities go viral, claiming to be campaigning. These strategies are

being used

to deceive people during elections.

Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh

were

lately the targets of deepfake videos.

Both of them took action on this case, including filing a FIR.

A similar video of actor Allu Arjun has emerged on social media.

While releasing the video, he allegedly advocates for the Congress Party.

However, the film was created using artificial intelligence and is bogus.



In the video, Allu Arjun

stands

in an open-top car, waving and smiling at onlookers. His wife, Sneha Reddy, may also be seen close to him. Many people surround the pair. The description was written while posting the video: ' Allu Arjun is in the fray for the honour of Congress.' Another person said, 'Allu Arjun is India's biggest superstar. He is campaigning for the Congress Party. '

Fact Check:

When and where is this video from?

The video is from

2022,

when Allu Arjun visited New York. He represented India at the 'India Day Parade', one of the most well-known yearly events sponsored by the Indian diaspora in America. Allu

was also presented

with the title of Grand Marshal. Following this, the actor himself posted footage relevant to the programme. The pair recently commemorated the 75th anniversary of India's independence in New York.

Allu Arjun uploaded a video of himself waving the national flag during the ceremony on his Instagram Story

with the description, 'It was an honour to be the Grand Marshal of the India Day ceremony in New York.'

On Allu Arjun's work front.

Allu Arjun will soon appear in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is nearing completion and will enter theatres on August 15. Rashmika Mandanna will also appear in the flick. Remember that Rashmika has also been the victim of deepfake videos.