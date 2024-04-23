Germany suggests sending additional Patriots to Ukraine

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on NATO members to increase their support for Ukraine by providing more United States-made Patriot air defense systems. Speaking in Brussels, Scholz emphasized the importance of bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities during discussions at the European Union summit.



Germany has pledged to deliver an additional Patriot system to Ukraine, adding to the two already sent to Kiev. Scholz expressed hope that other NATO members would follow suit, with discussions suggesting the possibility of acquiring a total of seven more systems.



Highlighting Germany's contribution, Scholz urged other nations to make similar

commitments to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Alongside the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands, several Patriot launchers have been provided to Ukraine, although the exact number in Ukraine's possession remains unclear.



The urgency of the situation was underscored by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who took a firm stance on nations reluctant to assist Ukraine. Rutte suggested purchasing Patriot systems from third countries and offering them to Ukraine, emphasizing the availability of funds for such crucial support.

