China Says World Ocean Should Not Be Arena For Show Of Force

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The world's oceans should not become a battlefield and a show offorce, as history shows that the struggle for power at sea hasbrought only suffering to humanity, Azernews reports, citing a statement made by the Deputy Chairman of theCentral Military Council of the People's Republic of China, ZhangYuxia.

The speech of the Chairman of the Military Council took place atthe opening of the 19th Naval Symposium of the Western PacificOcean in the Chinese city of Qingdao (eastern ShandongProvince).

He stressed that the peaceful use of the ocean contributes tothe development of mankind, while the struggle for its controlbrings only misfortune. The world's oceans should become a platformfor peaceful coexistence and strengthening of common interests, andnot for demonstrating strength and conflict.

Today, global ocean governance is facing new challenges, and itis necessary to unite to ensure the safety and development of theocean. The Chinese army has always supported internationalcooperation and fulfilled its obligations.

The symposium discusses issues of global security, peace at sea,cooperation in the field of maritime security and international lawof the maritime order. The participants strive for global oceanmanagement and the maintenance of peace in the region.