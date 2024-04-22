Future Electronics Hosted Tech Day In Stavanger, Norway

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Stavanger, Norway (forpressrelease), April 22, 2024 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted an edition of Tech Day in Stavanger, Norway, focused on Cybersecurity.
Future Electronics' Tech Day is a series of seminars focused on trending and rapidly growing applications. This is where the top global semiconductor suppliers gather to learn, innovate, and address real-world issues.
The event took place on March 21st, 2024 and was the first edition of Tech Day in Stavanger. Throughout the day, attendees were invited to walk around the event to meet and discuss with suppliers, who each had a table. A keynote Cybersecurity presentation was held by Nicolas Guilbaud, Cybersecurity Business Development Manager at Future Electronics.
In Stavanger, Tech Day served as an effective way for customers and suppliers to gather and present new products and technologies. Partners from across Norway were able to efficiently meet face to face, all in one single event. Participant feedback has been extremely positive and Future Electronics hopes to make this an annual occurrence.
Future Electronics is delighted to host Tech Day events throughout the year, around the world, to connect customers and suppliers and continue learning about what is new in the electronics industry.
About Future Electronics
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.
Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information visit
