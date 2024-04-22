Government Communication Forum To Host Education Minister Tuesday

Amman, April 22 (Petra) -- The Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Azmi Mahafza, and the Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaideen, will meet Tuesday with journalists on international exams.The "Educational Pathways and International Tests" will start at 12:30 pm on Tuesday at the Ministry of Government Communications HQ.The meeting will focus on international exams (PISA), educational paths and electronic questions (question bank).

