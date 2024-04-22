IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Fined For Outburst Against Umpire

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 6:24 PM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee after breaching the Indian Premier League Code of Conduct during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Kohli was left fuming when a new method applied to the ball tracking technology ruled him out on a full toss delivery that he thought went above his waist in Sunday's loss.

The RCB opener had scored 18 runs from seven balls chasing Kolkata's total of 222-6 before his dismissal, as his team went on to lose the game by just one run.

Kohli had stepped out to hammer Harshit Rana's high full toss but ended up playing it back to the bowler who caught it. The umpire signalled for a review to check whether the ball was too high to be a legal delivery.

While the ball was Kohli's waist when he played it, the tracker showed it dipping before it reached the crease. The ball's estimated height in the crease was then compared to the height of the batter's waist measured beforehand.

The ball's projected height was found to be lower than Kohli's waist, leading to the third umpire ruling him out.

The former India captain was furious with the decision and argued with the on-field umpire before walking off the field.

"Virat Kohli, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," IPL stated in a statement.

"Kohli committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

