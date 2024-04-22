On Volunteer Recognition Day, The Church Of Scientology Nashville Thanks Volunteers Everywhere Whose Help Makes Life Better For Us All

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., and LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Help is a central concept of the Scientology religion. In a lecture delivered by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in 1958, he said,“the biggest right there is, is not the right to vote, is not the right to freedom of speech or press or religion or anything else. The biggest right there is in human rights is the right to help.”







Photo caption: The Church of Scientology Nashville has hosted the Tennessee Commission's recent International Human Rights Day Celebrations, marking the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This concept is not only part of Church Scripture but is also in the very structure of Scientology Churches, with their coordination and support of humanitarian and social betterment programs. It is echoed in the Code of a Scientologist, which calls on members to“support true humanitarian endeavors in the fields of human rights.”

The Church of Scientology Nashville marked this year's Volunteer Recognition Day and National Volunteer Week by acknowledging its own volunteers and volunteers everywhere who devote their time and efforts in service to others.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of any community,” said Julie Brinker, Public Relations Officer of the Nashville Scientology Church .“Their dedication and selflessness uplift society and inspire others to make a difference.”

Among the various humanitarian and social betterment groups the Church supports is Tennessee United for Human Rights - the local chapter of United for Human Rights International . Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Nashville Church of Scientology, serves on the planning committee of the Tennessee Human Rights Commission and the Church has hosted the Commission's recent annual International Human Rights Day Celebrations, marking the UN's adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Church also hosts community open house events for other national and international days including a World Happiness Day open house, cohosted by the local chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation , another in honor of World Civil Defense Day in coordination with the Church's Volunteer Ministers, and yet another marking International Day Against Drug Abuse, cohosted by Drug-Free Tennessee , the local chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World .

This month, the Church celebrated 39 years in Nashville and the 2009 dedication of its new home by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige . The following year, the Church, located at 1130 8th Avenue South, took top honors in the City of Nashville's 35th Annual Preservation Awards for meeting all safety standards with its restoration of its new facility while preserving the beauty and grace of the original 1898 building.

An Ideal Scientology Organization, the Church of Scientology Nashville realizes Mr. Hubbard's vision that all Churches of Scientology not only provide the ideal facilities to service Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom, but they also serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

For more information or to participate in humanitarian and social betterment programs supported by the Church of Scientology, visit the Church of Scientology Nashville or the nearest Scientology Church , or watch episodes of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network to see how activists of diverse cultures, creeds and nationalities use these campaigns to create change in their communities and nations.

