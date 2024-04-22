Miningnewsbreaks Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) Announces Exercise Of Mann Property Option

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) , focused on advancing the next generation of nickel- sulphide projects to deliver required feedstock to the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets, is consolidating its interests in bulk tonnage projects east of Timmins, Ontario. As a result, the company today announced the exercise of its option to acquire an 80% interest in the Mann Nickel Property from Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) .“We are pleased to complete the option agreement with Noble after our successful drill program in 2023 where all 15 holes intersected target mineralization,” Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, said of the exercise of the option.“We are looking forward to further unlocking the potential of these three targets in 2024.”

About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel- sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM) and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit .

