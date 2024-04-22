Egypt FM Affirms Egypt's Interest In Adopting Migration Governance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 22 (KUNA) -- Egypt is interested in adopting an inclusive approach to migration governance, which consists of security and developmental aspects, and addresses the root cause for illegal immigration, affirmed Egypt Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Monday.

The official spokesperson of Egypt's Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ambassador Ahmad Abu Zeid, said in a statement on Monday, that this came during FM Shoukry's meeting with International Organization for Migration (IOM) General Director Amy Pope.

Shoukry expressed his gratitude toward the IOM's cooperation, and hoped to strengthen the bilateral relations to ensure developing and achieving a sustainable migration management plan in accordance with the International Migration convention principles.

He also affirmed the IOM's priorities in initiating dialogues with developing countries that need assistance in migration governance.

The IOM's promotion of legal labor migration that achieves the interests of the countries of origin, destination, and migrants is highly valued, added Shoukry.

Shoukry noted that Egypt is witnessing an influx of migrants who were forced to leave their countries as a result of conflicts, financial instability, and climate change in search for better livelihoods.

Though Egypt is attempting to provide decent livelihoods to its migrants, it cannot do so wholly under the burden of international crises affecting Egypt's economy.

Therefore, the support Egypt is receiving from the global community is not sufficient, and these communities need to provide assistance to Egypt in this regard, Shoukry added.

On her part, IOM General Director Amy Pope extended her gratitude to Egypt's rewarding cooperation especially regarding migration related to climate change as seen in Egypt hosting the Sharm Al-Sheikh Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in 2022.

Pope noted her appreciation of Egypt's reception of displaced Sudanese citizens since the Sudanese crisis began, as well as the Egyptian authorities' role in supporting the migrants.

She affirmed the IOM's readiness in assisting Egypt by strengthening its abilities in caring for the displaced Sudanese citizens in coordination with social and health ministries.

The IOM's interest in Sudan is to limit the crisis and migrants becoming an overlooked cause, with over 800 United Nations officials keen on offering aid to the people of both Sudan and South Sudan, Pope added.

Ambassador Abu Zeid mentioned that during FM Shoukry and Pope's meeting, they discussed developments in the region, notwithstanding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the Palestinian people's need for more aid and security. (end)

