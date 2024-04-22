Mohanlal-Jayaprada's Film 'Devadoothan' To Re-Release In Theatres Soon; READ

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After Spadikam, the Malayalam movie Devadoothan starring Mohanlal is gearing up for a re-release. The movie was directed by Siby Malayil. The makers of the movie stated that the edited version of the movie with 4K Atmos will hit theatres soon. However, the official has not confirmed yet.

Siby shared a post on his social media stating that "

“Devadhoothan” remastered (edited)4K Atmos version getting ready"





Siyad Koker produced Devadoothan under the banner of Koker's Films. The music was composed by Vidyasagar. Interestingly, Devadoothan was not an complete success, but it achieved cult status after many years of theater release.

Siby Malayil's Devadoothan was a flop film when it was released in 2000. The director said that he became depressed after the film failed at the box office. He further revealed that Mohanlal heard about the narrative from its producer and wanted to do it.

However, Siby had another plan. He intended to do the picture with young people. However, under pressure from the producer, the director completed the film with Mohanlal in the lead.

