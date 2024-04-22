Middle East ongoing events affect Australia's financial outlook, budget priorities

(MENAFN) Australia's Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, highlighted on Monday the significant influence of ongoing events in the Middle East on the global economy, emphasizing their implications for the forthcoming national budget in May. Chalmers underscored the necessity of recalibrating near-term expectations for Australia's major trading partners against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions.



Following his participation in meetings of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Washington, Chalmers expressed concerns about the shadow cast by Middle East developments on the global economic landscape. He pointed to the compounded challenges of persistent inflationary pressures and sluggish growth, further exacerbated by geopolitical uncertainties.



Chalmers outlined the government's approach in response to these multifaceted challenges, emphasizing a dual focus on fiscal responsibility and national security in the upcoming budget. Central to this strategy is addressing cost-of-living pressures and undertaking comprehensive budgetary and economic reforms to mitigate the risks emanating from the evolving global environment.



In line with the recalibration of economic expectations, the Australian Treasury is set to revise its growth forecasts downwards for key economies such as China, Japan, and Britain. This adjustment reflects a prudent response to emerging economic realities and geopolitical dynamics, aiming to ensure the budget's alignment with prevailing global conditions.



Against this backdrop, the government's commitment to achieving a budget surplus for the fiscal year ending June 30 underscores its dedication to fiscal discipline and economic stability. The surplus announcement reflects a proactive stance aimed at bolstering Australia's resilience amidst global uncertainties, while also signaling the government's confidence in its fiscal management strategies.

