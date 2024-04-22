Secretary-General Of ANNHRI Affirms International System's Inability To Halt Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions (ANNHRI) H E Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali (pictured) said the international human rights system has been unable to stop the unceasing aggression of the Israeli occupation on the Gaza Strip since October.

Al Jamal called for exploring effective mechanisms to halt the violations and held the perpetrators to account, pointing out that there has been a denial of the international human rights legitimacy during the past six months pertaining to the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, along with the inability of the international human rights system to counter the violations and crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces in Palestine, including the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

This came in His Excellency's remarks before the first phase of the inaugural session of 'Anabtawi 34' held virtually under the theme of future of human rights for universal justice. The second phase of the session is poised to be held in person in collaboration with the Doha-based ANNHRI and the Tunisia-based Arab Institute for Human Rights (AIHR).

Al Jamali underscored the importance of implementing the 16 goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 as the key towards executing all SDGs, indicating that the 16 goal addresses peace, justice, and strong institutions. Also, the goal aims to promote societies that respect and uphold individual rights, as well as the right to privacy, freedom of expression, and access to information and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels.

Al Jamali added that throughout the past years and within the implementation of the shared memorandum of understanding with AIHR, ANNHRI has been engaging the AIHR in organising the Anabtawi session in recognition of the major contribution the session affords in honing the capabilities of human rights activists in the Arab region.