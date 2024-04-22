IPL 2024: Sam Curran, Faf Du Plessis Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct relating to over-rate offences during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) here at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

"Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction," the BCCI statement read.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis has also been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during IPL 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh," it added.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.