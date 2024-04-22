K’Taka BJP To Observe State-Wide Bandh Over Neha Murder Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 22 (IANS) Karnataka BJP will observe a state-wide bandh on Monday over MCA student Neha Hiremath's murder case and against the alleged failure of the state government to maintain law and order.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra will lead a protest in Mysuru while Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka will take part in the protest in Tumakuru.

Former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar will stage protests respectively in their Haveri and Belagavi Parliamentary constituencies. Hindutva leader and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal will take part in the protest in Kalaburagi.

C. Manjula, the State President of BJP State Mahila Morcha said that the members of the women's wing would stage a candlelight protest in all district headquarters at evening 6 p.m. on Monday.

Manjula said that attacks on Hindus are increasing in the state.“The government is attempting to derail the probe in the case. They have also indulged in giving false information in connection with the restroom video recording case which was reported from a college in Udupi city. The government also tried to mislead in the naked parade case of a woman reported from Belagavi,” Manjula said.

Neha, the daughter of the Congress corporator, was murdered last week at her college in Hubballi by jilted lover, Fayaz Kondikoppa.

Neha's father Niranjan Hiremath has warned that his family would commit suicide if the investigation is tinkered with and also maintained it is a case of“love jihad”.

Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath has requested Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to get justice for his daughter.

BJP President J.P. Nadda has also visited the residence of Neha Hiremath.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi have criticised the state government for encouraging alleged“love jihad” in the state for“appeasement” politics.