Iraq To Set Up Office For Expatriate Affairs

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Prime Minister has said that Iraq will set up an Office for Expatriate Affairs, linked to the Prime Minister's Office, to address the needs and issues raised by Iraqi communities abroad

Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani made the announcement at a meeting of Iraqi expatriates in Houston, Texas, following his visit to Washington DC.

According to a statement, the Prime Minister emphasized the government's commitment to staying connected with Iraqi expatriates worldwide and expressed the need for their expertise in various fields.

He explained that his current visit to the United States is aimed at establishing the foundation for a lasting partnership and bilateral relations between the two countries, based on the mutual interests of their peoples.

He concluded his remarks by commending the Iraqi community in America for their important and notable contributions and expressed pride in their efforts, looking forward to their continued participation in the reconstruction and prosperity of Iraq.

(Source: PMO)