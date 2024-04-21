Jordan, Oman Officials Talk Academic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 21 (Petra) -- The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Mamoun Dabai, Sunday discussed student affairs with an Omani delegation of the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation in Oman.The discussions focused on the enhancing ties between Jordan and Oman in higher education and scientific research and the exchange of students and faculty members.The meeting discussed issues related to the study of more than 2,100 Omani students in various programmes and degrees in Jordan's private and public universities.