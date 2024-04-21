Girl Killed, Woman Injured In House Blaze In J&K's Sopore

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 21 (IANS) A minor girl was killed and a woman injured as a fire broke out in a house in J&K's Sopore on Sunday, officials said.
The incident occurred in the Tarzoo area of Sopore.
"Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. A minor girl was killed and a woman was injured in this incident. A preliminary investigation says the cause of the fire was a cooking gas leak," an official said, adding the deceased girl has been identified as Riddah and the injured woman as Rafeeqa Begum.
