Connection Of Electricity Grids Of Iran, Azerbaijan And Russia To Start Soon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Work on the project to connect the electricity grids of Iran,Azerbaijan and Russia is nearing completion and will soon enter theimplementation stage, Azernews reports, citing thedirector of the International Center under the Ministry of Energyof Iran, Mujtaba Akbari.

He noted that within the framework of this project, such anopportunity will arise that Iran will import electricity when itneeds it and export electricity when electricity consumption islow.

An Iranian official said that discussions on electricityexchange between Iran and Turkiye have started and full informationwill be announced within the next 2 months.

It is worth noting that work is being done on the project ofcreating a North-South energy corridor between Iran, Azerbaijan andRussia. The goal is to synchronize the power grids of the threecountries. Necessary design works related to this project werecarried out by "Monenko" Company of Iran.