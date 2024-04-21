Vessel On Fire In Occupied Crimea's Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A video circulated on Telegram purportedly shows a burning ship after what is claimed to be a missile attack on the port city of Sevastopol in Russia-occupied Crimea.
Footage was published by the ASTRA online platform, Ukrinform reports.
<script async src=" data-telegram-post="astrapress/53793" data-width="100%"></script>
In the background to the video showing smoke coming from the vessel an eyewitness says the ship was just hit by a missile before going ablaze. Read also:
British Intelligence analyzes activity of Russian Black Sea Fleet after replacement of commander
Meanwhile, the Russian-installed "governor" of occupied Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, claimed an anti-ship attack was repelled, adding that“the debris caused a small fire that was promptly put out."
As reported, today, April 21, a series of explosions was reported in Sevastopol while traffic was shut down across the Crimea Bridge connecting the occupied peninsula with mainland Russia.
MENAFN21042024000193011044ID1108119767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.