Vessel On Fire In Occupied Crimea's Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A video circulated on Telegram purportedly shows a burning ship after what is claimed to be a missile attack on the port city of Sevastopol in Russia-occupied Crimea.

Footage was published by the ASTRA online platform, Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="astrapress/53793" data-width="100%"></script>

In the background to the video showing smoke coming from the vessel an eyewitness says the ship was just hit by a missile before going ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Russian-installed "governor" of occupied Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, claimed an anti-ship attack was repelled, adding that“the debris caused a small fire that was promptly put out."

As reported, today, April 21, a series of explosions was reported in Sevastopol while traffic was shut down across the Crimea Bridge connecting the occupied peninsula with mainland Russia.