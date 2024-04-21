Tara Sutaria Says She Feels ‘Cheeky’ As She Presents A Vision To Behold In New Photo

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Tara Sutaria, who marked her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2', dropped a mesmerising picture of herself, leaving fans in awe of her beauty.
Taking to Instagram, Tara, who has 8.6 million followers, shared an unseen close-up picture of herself adorned in a black ensemble.
Donning a glossy makeup look and fringe hairstyle, she gazes directly into the camera lens.
The snap is captioned: "cheeky.”
Fans showered praises in the comments section, with one admirer remarking: "So cute," while another expressed: "stunning".
On the professional front, Tara was last seen in the 2023 survival thriller 'Apurva', alongside Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.
Previously, she has appeared in films like 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Tadap', and 'Heropanti 2'.
