Akshara Loves 'Chamkila' Track ‘Tu Kya Jaane’; Drops BTS Video From ‘Aisa Pati Mujhe De Bhagwan’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh on Sunday treated her fandom with a behind-the-scenes glimpse from her film 'Aisa Pati Mujhe De Bhagwan', where she is seen dancing to the latest song 'Tu Kya Jaane' from the movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

Taking to Instagram, Akshara dropped a reel video showcasing her in a green suit, walking with a bicycle alongside her co-star Anshuman Singh Rajput from 'Aisa Pati Mujhe De Bhagwan'.

She gave the music of the song 'Tu Kya Jaane' from Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Amar Singh Chamkila', directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The old soul romantic song is sung by Yashika Sikka, composed by A. R. Rahman, and penned by Irshad Kamil.

The post is captioned:“In love with this song #goingwiththetrend VC: film #aisapatimujhedebhagwan #aksharasingh #oldschoollove #arrahman #chamkila."

Akshara was recently seen in the music video titled 'Defender', alongside Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh. The song is sung by Mankirt, Renuka Panwar, and Shevv.

She is also known for her participation in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. She has also featured in projects like 'Porus', 'Satya', 'Tabadala', and 'Dhadkan'.