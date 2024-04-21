UAE’s Fintech Fortis Secures $20M in a Series A Round

(MENAFN- Grechka media) (Dubai – April 19th) – Fortis, a retail tech and fintech solutions provider tailored for SMEs, announced the successful completion of Series A funding round, raising $20 million in investment led by Opportunity Venture (Asia). This funding marks a significant milestone in Fortis' journey as it embarks on a mission to revolutionize the retail tech and fintech landscape in the Middle East and North Africa region.



With a decade of experience, Fortis empowers entrepreneurs to seamlessly manage offline and online transactions, streamline orders, implement personalized loyalty programs, and efficiently operate their businesses. Now, with its expansion into the UAE, Fortis is committed to supporting local businesses to generate revenue by connecting merchants and customers in a simple yet efficient way.



"We are thrilled to have secured this significant investment, which will enable us to accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to businesses in the MENA region," says Alberto Caruso, Fortis Digital Solutions CEO and Founder. "We are committed to leveraging this funding to develop progressive solutions and provide unparalleled support to our clients as they navigate the rapidly evolving retail and fintech landscape."



Opportunity Venture also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. "We are excited to lead Fortis' Series A funding round and support their expansion into the MENA region," said Philip F. Ma, Managing Partner at Opportunity Venture. "Fortis' innovative approach to fintech and retail tech solutions aligns with our investment thesis, and we believe they are well-positioned to drive significant value creation in these sectors."





