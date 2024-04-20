Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi's Rallies In Jalore, Banswara, UPSC CDS Exam, PBKS Vs GT IPL Match And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified his campaign trail, hitting the stages in Jalore and Banswara, stirring the political atmosphere as the Lok Sabha elections heat up. Simultaneously, academic and career aspirations will peak as thousands download their admit cards for the UPSC CDS-1 Exam set for today. Meanwhile, in Kerala, the serene Thiruvananthapuram airport will witness a temporary but culturally significant pause, accommodating the revered Painkuni Arattu procession. In the realm of sports, the IPL continues to thrill, with a clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans slated for this evening. This day encapsulates the dynamic and diverse facets of life in India, from the scorching heatwaves in Odisha affecting daily life to the strategic electoral movements in key constituencies Modi to hold rallies in Jalore, Banswara today: The Prime Minister will campaign for party candidate Lumbaram Choudhary at Bhinmal (Jalore) on April 21 and will address another rally at Banswara in favour of the party candidate turned by Congress Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya CDS-1 Exam on April 21: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Defence Services Examination-I, 2024 scheduled to be held on April 21, 2024 on its official website gov. Candidates who have applied for the CDS-1 exam 2024 can visit the official website and download their admit cards using their registration story: 5-hour shut down at Thiruvananthapuram airport on April 21 - Flight services at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TIAL) in Kerala will be suspended for five hours on April 21. The shut down, a biannual feature, is to facilitate the holy 'Painkuni Arattu' procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple across the runway, TIAL said. As per TIAL, the flight services would be suspended from 4 pm to 9 pm on April 21 Sabha Elections 2024: Sunita Kejriwal to participate in INDIA bloc's 'Nyay Ulgulan Rally' on April 21 in Jharkhand- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, is set to join the“Nyay Ulgulan Rally\" organised by the INDIA bloc and scheduled for April 21 in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh will also join the rally, newswire ANI reported quoting party sources reports first sunstroke death; IMD predicts heatwave till April 21: As the heatwave conditions grip India, Odisha has been reeling under intense heatwave conditions over the last few days, the state has reported the season's first sunstroke death, officials said on Friday vs GT IPL Match Today: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash on April 21 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali. PBKS, having won 2 out of 7 matches, are at number 9 on the points table at the moment. GT, on the other hand, have won 3 of their 7 matches and are sitting at number 8 on the points table. The evening match will start at 7:30 PM polls: BJP, Congress lock horns in high-stakes battle for Chittorgarh seat in Rajasthan: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's star campaigner, Yogi Adityanath, entered the electoral battle in Rajasthan for the second time on Saturday in view of the Lok Sabha elections. Yogi Adityanath held grand roadshows in Chittorgarh and Jodhpur where CP Joshi and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are contesting, respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a rally on April 21.

MENAFN20042024007365015876ID1108118725