Digantara Unveils 25,000 Sq Global Headquarters In Bengaluru To Support Space Monitoring

Bengaluru-based spacetech startup Digantara inaugurated its new 25,000 square foot global headquarters in Hebbal, Bengaluru on Friday.



The facility houses a satellite assembly, integration and testing area as well as a command and control center for monitoring space traffic.

Digantara is working to launch a constellation of satellites dedicated to providing enhanced space situational awareness data and services.



The company aims to address qualitative and quantitative shortcomings in current space monitoring capabilities.

"Our new facilities allow us to innovate with cutting-edge sensors and position ourselves as a platform provider to ease space operations," said Anirudh Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Digantara.

The headquarters' command center will play a vital role in tracking satellites and debris to ensure safe operations for Digantara's clients globally. The startup currently has two international clients and works with defense agencies in India.

Digantara plans to ultimately deploy 40 satellites supported by its Space-Mission Assurance Platform that pools multi-source data to deliver orbital insights.



It also offers STARS, a space threat assessment suite for enhancing national security capabilities.

The inauguration event was attended by ISRO Chairman S. Somanath and space experts from 10 countries. Digantara has raised USD 12 million in Series A funding to date from investors including Peak XV Partners, Aditya Birla Ventures and SIDBI Venture Capital.

