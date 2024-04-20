Jordan, Bahrain Discuss Trade Prospects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 20 (Petra) -- Jordan Chamber of Commerce Chairman Khalil Haj Tawfiq Saturday discussed at a meeting in Manama with President of Bahrain's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sameer Abdullah Nass prospects of wider trade relations and activating signed agreements.The two sides stressed the need to take bilateral trade to new levels, forge commercial and economic partnerships between the private sector and consolidate cooperation mechanisms in a host of sectors, according to a statement by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce.Tawfiq called for holding a joint business forum this summer, including private sector institutions, to highlight commercial and investment opportunities available in Jordan and Bahrain in key strategic sectors.He pointed out that the trade volume remained below ambitions despite improved figures and available opportunities and potentials, which require more efforts to take down barriers to a smooth flow of goods in both directions.The volume of trade between the two countries in 2023 was at about $130 million, of which $67 million were Jordanian exports.